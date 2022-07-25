U.S. Portable Ventilators Market Insights 2027: The Hospitals and Clinics Segment will Occupy a Prominent Position

U.S. Portable Ventilators Market

PORTLAND , OREGON, US, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “U.S. Portable Ventilators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” as per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. portable ventilator market was valued at $106.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $160.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.34%. A portable ventilator is used to deliver oxygen to patients while traveling. Factors driving the market are increasing respiratory problems and respiratory problems in the population. In addition, the growing smoking population is another factor in the growing demand for portable ventilators.

Ventilators are used in hospitals and day care centers to provide continuous oxygen when a COPD patient is unconscious or uncomfortable due to breathing problems. The US portable ventilator market is projected to grow due to increase in COPD incidence and increase in hospitalization due to emphasis on home care.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This pandemic has disrupted growth in many economies across various domains. The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to impact the growth of the portable ventilator market. A ventilator is one of the primary devices used for COVID-19 treatment. The demand for medical ventilators for COVID-19 has increased exponentially, forcing numerous manufacturers to raise their production by 30% to 50%. Around 77,000 new ventilators were expected to be required to meet global demand in 2019. For instance, several major players namely Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Philips, Medtronic, and Smiths Group are pushing for the development and distribution of as many ventilators as possible around the globe to increase the production of hospital ventilators to ramp up the battle of COVID-19 pandemic.

Technological advances in microprocessor-controlled ventilation combined with the complexity of new ventilator modes have opened up a variety of opportunities for the multidisciplinary team in health care to improve the care of critically ill ventilator patients.

Advanced ventilators are also designed for any kind of emergency situation and there are many checks and balances in place. Patient-specific parameters such as air pressure, air volume, flow velocity and general parameters such as air leakage, mechanical failure, power failure, battery backup, oxygen tanks and remote control are all equipped with sensors and monitors. This will further boost the growth of the portable ventilator market.

The U.S. portable ventilators market is segmented on the basis of mode, interface, age group, and end user. On the basis of mode, it is classified into pressure-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, and others. On the basis of interface, the market is divided into invasive ventilator and non-invasive ventilator. On the basis of age group, the market is categorized into pediatric & neonatal, adult and geriatric. By end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinic, home care, and ambulatory care centers.

The demand for health facilities providing long-term care for chronic respiratory conditions is projected to be driven by a growing geriatric population base requiring long-term ventilation. The growth in the portable market is expected to increase by the growing need for emergency care for prolonged illnesses and prolonged treatment associated with lung diseases in children as well as adults.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. portable ventilator market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The portable ventilator market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Becton, Dickinson And Company (Carefusion/ Vyaire Medical Inc.)

• Draegerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

• Getinge Ab

• Hamilton Medical Ag

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

• Percussionaire Corp.

• Smiths Group Plc.

• Resmed Inc.

• Zoll Medical Corporation

