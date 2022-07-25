Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market Overview 2027: Cancer Segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segment.

Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market

The market analysis covers the study of various sectors that are expected to provide current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

PORTLAND , OREGON , US, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” as per the Allied Market Research, the Vietnam medical nutrition market generated $270.16 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Medical nutrition refers to a group of medical food products that are used under the supervision of a physician or health professional for the nutritional management of a chronic condition or disease. In addition, medical nutrition products meet the various nutritional requirements of specific patient groups and provide them with adequate nutrients.

Specific requirements for medical nutrition products are derived from the increase in the group of people with metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, AIDS patients, burn patients, and patients with severe anorexia nervosa may also benefit from this nutritional intervention.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is expected to grow significantly in the future, due to chronic diseases and an increase in the aging population throughout Vietnam. However, the lack of awareness about nutrition issues in Vietnam will hamper market growth over the forecast period.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and end user.

By product, the market is categorized into infant nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and enteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition is further classified into dextrose based products, fat based products, additive based products and others. Enteral nutrition is further classified as standardized, semi-primary and specialized. By application, the market is categorized into diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, intensive care, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacy segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in disposable income and increasing awareness of medical nutrition options available at discounted prices. By end user, the market is segmented into private hospitals, public hospitals, and homecare.

The cancer segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increase in cancer incidence, increase in incidence of malnutrition among cancer patients. Also, cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Vietnam, further fueling the market growth.

