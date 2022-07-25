$22,592.6+ Million Bakery Ingredients Market Global Market to 2030 - Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Bakery Ingredients Market 2030

Bakery Ingredients Market by Type, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakery ingredients are food products that help maintain freshness, softness, & taste; improve shelf life; and increase the protein content in the baked items. These items are available in different varieties in the market and are considered as the basic food for human nutrition globally. The choice of the ingredients and the compositions determine the flavor & texture of the baked food product. The demand for products, such as bread and biscuits, is increasing at a significant rate and are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global ingredients market during the forecast period. In the mature bakery ingredients markets of North America and Europe, the demand for bakery ingredients exhibiting health benefits and containing lesser or negligible artificial constituents is increasing massively.

The global bakery ingredients market size was valued at $12,960.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,592.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The key factor that fuels the growth of the global market include busy lifestyle of people, which in turn propels the demand for convenient and time-saving bakery products. Moreover, growth in demand for Western-style diet in developing nations, and rise in trend of low-trans fat & gluten-free products fuel the growth in the bakery ingredients market demand. In addition, alarming obesity rates and increasing fitness-related concerns have shifted the interest of consumers toward healthier bakery food items.

According to the bakery ingredients market analysis, the bakery ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, the market is divided into enzymes, starch, fiber, colors, flavors, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, fats, dry baking mix, and others. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, the bakery ingredients market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and rest of LAMEA).

Players in the bakery ingredients market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the bakery ingredients industry. The key players profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dawn Food Products, Inc., Bakels Group, and Lallemand Inc. The other players in the value chain include Sdzucker, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., AAK AB, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V., IFFCO Corporate, CSM Bakery Solutions, Novozymes, and Puratos Group.

Key findings of the study

By type, the dry baking mix was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,392.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4,286.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the bread segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $8,945.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15,400.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $5,094.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8,607.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.3%.

