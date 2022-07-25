Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market: UK would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2027

Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future Europe in vitro diagnostics market trends to identify the prevailing opportunities & strategies

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe in vitro diagnostics market (IVD) was valued at $13,825 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,647 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. In vitro diagnostics (IVD) includes medical equipment, aces, and reagents, which are used to diagnose a medical condition. Furthermore, these devices are used to analyze tissue samples and body fluids collected from the patient. Furthermore, there are a variety of in vitro diagnostic instruments working on a variety of techniques, such as immunodiagnostics, tissue diagnostics, hematology, and molecular diagnostics.

Germany is expected to be the leader in the Europe in vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period, owing to surge in prevalence of infectious diseases, which lead to rise in use of immunodiagnostics used in infectious disease diagnostics. In addition, other factors such as rise in use of rapid tests such as continuous glucose monitoring and flash glucose monitoring also contribute to the growth of the Germany in vitro diagnostics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Europe observed social distancing through nationwide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. This lead diverse changes in every industry such as new challenges in supply chains, rising and falling demands of products, availability of resources and others. Similarly, in vitro diagnostics market in Europe was also affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the impact was either positive or negative for different sectors of in vitro diagnostics industry. For instance, the impact of nationwide lockdowns in Europe was not favorable for the some of the in vitro diagnostic services. However, the sudden demand for new IVD products for COVID-19 testing resulted in key players launching various type of test kits. Therefore, the new test kits were granted Conformité Européene (CE) Mark in Europe which ensured the availability of safe the test kits.

A major factor contributing to Europe’s growth in the in vitro diagnostic market is the increase in the number of in vitro diagnostic tests, which has led to an increase in the incidence of acute and infectious diseases. Furthermore, the increase in geriatric population, which is a victim of immunological disorders, is another major factor driving market growth.

In vitro diagnostics are used to diagnose various medical conditions such as infectious diseases, cancer, heart disease and nephrological disorders. Furthermore, technical skills are required for the use and handling of in vitro diagnostics and thus, equipment is used in specialized medical facilities for diagnosis. For example, IVD products are used in facilities such as independent laboratories, hospitals and point-of-care.

Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (Ivd) Market Segmentation:

The market into product & service, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented into chemicals & reagents, instruments, and services & software. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and others. In addition, the immunodiagnostics segment is further divided into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and western blot. Moreover, the ELISA segment is further divided into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). Similarly, the molecular diagnostics segment is divided into polymerize chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), hybridization, DNA diagnostics, microarray, and others.

The clinical chemistry segment is further divided into basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid profile, thyroid function panel, electrolyte panel, specialty chemicals, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into independent laboratories, hospitals, academic and medical schools, point-of-care and others. By country, the market is analyzed in Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future Europe in vitro diagnostics market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The Europe in vitro diagnostics market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The Europe in vitro diagnostics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key Europe in vitro diagnostics market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Biomérieux Sa

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ag.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

