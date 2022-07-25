Indian Smart Lighting Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 35.91% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian smart lighting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.91% during 2022-2027.

Smart lighting refers to an innovative lighting technology that facilitates the efficient use of light resources. It is accessible through an application, smart home assistant, or other devices. It allows individuals to automate the lights or control them remotely to adjust the lighting and change the color and brightness of fixtures, depending on occupancy and external lighting. It uses motion sensors to detect the presence or movement of individuals within an environment and can automatically switch the lights on and off. It is also equipped with power-saving features, automated controls, real-time illumination monitoring, and intelligent sensing for smooth operations. In recent years, smart lighting has gained immense popularity in India as it helps reduce energy consumption, cut electricity costs, and enhance user convenience.

Indian Smart Lighting Market Trends and Growth Factors:

Compared to traditional lighting solutions, such as incandescent bulbs, halogens and CFLs, smart lighting is more economical, sustainable, and consumes lesser power. As a result, the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems represents the primary factor driving the Indian smart lighting market. Besides this, the surging popularity of smart homes due to rapid urbanization, improving lifestyles, and elevating income levels is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, with the rising need for energy conservation, the Government of India is taking favorable initiatives to promote the usage of more energy-efficient products, such as smart lighting. In line with this, extensive investments in the development of public infrastructure and smart cities across the country have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, several product innovations, such as the launch of modular and intelligent lighting systems equipped with wireless and sensor technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice-command features, have propelled the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of IoT-based lighting, increasing electricity demand-supply gap, rising consumer awareness regarding energy savings, surging affordability of smart lights, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Breakup by Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

• Wired Technology

• Wireless Technology

Breakup by Installation Type:

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation

Breakup by Light Source:

• LED Lamps

• Fluorescent Lamps

• Compact Fluorescent Lamps

• High Intensity Discharge Lamps

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India



