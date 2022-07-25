Single Cell Multiomics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Single Cell Multiomics Market

Single cell multiomics market is projected to reach $15,261.19 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single Cell Multiomics Market by Type, Application, Technique, End User and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. Single cell multiomics analysis assimilates multiple data sets from the genome, epigenome, transcriptome, proteome, providing a unique chance to uncover novel biological processes. Integrated approaches combine individual omics data in a sequential or simultaneous manner to understand the interplay of molecules. Furthermore, they help in assessing the flow of information from one omics level to the other, and thus help in bridging the gap from genotype to phenotype. The single cell multi omics measures multiple types of the molecule from single cell of the same individual.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

10x Genomics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkeley Lights Inc

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva Life Sciences)

Dolomite Bio

Epicypher Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Illimina, Inc

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO.

Mission Bio, Inc.

Nanostring Technologies, Inc

Olink Holding AB (Olink Proteomics)

Parse Bioscience

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12148

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟏𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the single cell multiomics market. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The non-essential procedures took a potential backlog due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown led to the disruption of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials. Moreover, other factors responsible for the impact on the market include limited availability of medical care, shortage of healthcare staff and rise in burden of COVID-19 related hospitalization.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12148

The single cell multiomics market growth is attributed to rise in technological advancements in single-cell analysis products. Furthermore, increasing adoption of personalized medicine for screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and rising disposable income in emerging economies drive the growth of the single cell multiomics market.

However, high cost of single cell analysis and limited availability of large online data storage and analysis platforms are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, expansion into new research applications, such as single-cell metabolomics, and increase in collaborations & funding in the research of single cell multiomics are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for single cell multiomics market players.

On the basis of type, the single cell multiomics market is categorized into single cell genomics, single cell proteomics, single cell transcriptomics and single cell metabolomics. The single cell genomics segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $897.2 million. The single cell proteomics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

By application, it is classified into oncology, cell biology, neurology, immunology and stem research. The oncology segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $763.17 million. The neurology segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Depending upon the technique, the single cell multiomics market is segmented into single-cell isolation & dispensing and single-cell analysis. The single-cell analysis segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $1,530.9 million. The single-cell isolation & dispensing segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

By end user, it is further segmented into academic institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotech companies. The academic institutes segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $1,475.97 million. The contract research organizations segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is projected to account for a major share of $1,030.95 the global single cell multiomics market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated grow in future, owing to availability of developed healthcare infrastructure and continuous research activities for the development of advanced technologies in the region. Europe holds the second largest share and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the single cell genomics segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the oncology held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of technique, the single-cell analysis held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the academic institutes segment held largest single cell multiomics market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• Based on region, Europe is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-

North America Single Cell Multiomics Market

Japan Single Cell Multiomics Market

South Korea Single Cell Multiomics Market

Singapore Single Cell Multiomics Market

Australia Single Cell Multiomics Market

Europe Single Cell Multiomics Market

China Single Cell Multiomics Market

Indonesia Single Cell Multiomics Market

Taiwan Single Cell Multiomics Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market

Topical Pain Relief Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.