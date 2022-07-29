Emerging Artist Releases NFT Collection to Address Nuances around “Lines”
Artist Robyn Mallery, a student at Academy of Art University, has realeased his first NFT campaign. The theme revolves around the word “line” and its many uses.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Robyn Mallery, a student at Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, has recently launched his first NFT campaign. The theme revolves around the word “line” and its many uses.
“Phrases like cross the line, line of sight, draw the line, waiting in line, and so many more are used daily. What is a line? Who determines it? Is it subjective? These are all rhetorical questions I aim to ask with this NFT series. I want the viewers to define a boundary.”
Mallery notes his personal background by stating that he’s struggled with others pushing against his boundaries all his life. Coworkers, classmates, family, and friends have all stepped way “out of line”, so to speak. “Most frequently,” Mallery comments, “I would directly state what I needed with no room for miscommunication, and it would be directly ignored with no thoughts as to how it would adversely affect me. It’s damaging, and I think that if more people understood the concept of a boundary - as well as the many ways it can manifest - we would all be better off as a society.”
His NFT artwork drips and droops along the canvas, perhaps to say that not all boundaries are firm, even if they are known. The art certainly makes you question why certain lines were drawn, philosophically and visually.
Unfortunately, Mallery is not interested in providing further context about his issues with those who have crossed boundaries at this time. This only brings more mystery to the collection. What lines were crossed? How often? How many? And for how long? Maybe he will state more in the future, but for now we must use our imagination.
Mallery says that his NFT collection is currently listed for sale, but the goal of the art is to make a statement, rather than make a dollar. “I do have bills to pay,” he jokingly commented upon being questioned about the asking price.
Mallery’s handle on all platforms, including Voice, where his NFT collections are currently listed, is @RobynMalleryArt
For more information on the project, look to Mallery’s Voice profile. For more information on his art style, influences, past works, and more, his portfolio is RobynMalleryArt.com
