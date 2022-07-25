Traffic Signal Changes Scheduled at Lazelle Street and 8th Street in Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 22, 2022

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the City of Sturgis have determined that the traffic signal at Lazelle Street and 8th Street is no longer necessary. After the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the signals will be covered and stop signs will be installed at both the north and south approaches of 8th Street.

At the request of the city, a traffic study was performed to analyze the current signal in operation at this location. The study considers vehicle counts, pedestrian counts, traffic flow patterns, crash history, and overall roadway network needs.

The study determined that the most appropriate control at the intersection would be a two-way stop for 8th Street traffic and free flowing traffic along Lazelle Street through the intersection.

The signal heads will be out of operation and covered year-round, but will remain in place for annual use during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

