Baker Dillon Group and Media Medic Communications Pvt. Ltd. Renew Global Affiliation
The brand marketing firms will work together to serve existing and potential nutraceutical and functional food industry clients with marketing initiatives.
This renewal comes on the heels of global nutraceutical expansion where our joint experience will significantly add to building successful corporate communications and marketing strategies”CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Baker Dillon Group LLC, specializing in nutraceutical industry brand marketing, today announced it has renewed its strategic affiliation with Mumbai, India-based MediaMedic Communications Pvt. Ltd.
For more than 30 years, Baker Dillon Group has developed successful, award-winning brand marketing programs for U.S., and global companies.
“I feel we are best known for creating and guiding the commercialization of such iconic brands as CitriMax® for InterHealth, Cognizin®, Setria® and Sustamine® for Kyowa Hakko USA and Cerebelle® for DianaFood, and most recently menatto™, for Japan-based J-Oil, as well as successfully promoting a host of retail supplement brands, led by Life Extension,” said Sheldon Baker, Baker Dillon Group chief executive officer. In addition, Baker Dillon Group was selected as U.S. marketing and PR representative for the Nutrify Today C-Suite Summit held in Mumbai.
“We are so grateful to continue our strategic alliance with MediaMedic. Baker Dillon Group represents numerous India-based companies in the USA and our respective firms have known each other since 2011. This renewal comes on the heels of global nutraceutical expansion where our joint experience will significantly add to building successful corporate communications and marketing strategies,” added Baker.
Under the direction of Baker and partner Karena Dillon, the agency has received top marketing communications awards from the Los Angeles Marketing Association, Press Club of San Francisco, Peninsula Press Club, and San Francisco Bay Area Publicity Club. Baker is also a contributing editor to Nutraceuticals World magazine writing the monthly Health E-Insights and Area Code 420 Q&A interview columns and Nutrition Industry Executive magazine blog. Most recently, Baker was named Editor-in-chief of the India-based Nutrify Today newsletter where he contributes monthly columns.
MediaMedic Communications Pvt. Ltd. is also an award-winning firm providing insight-driven strategic communications grounded in the science of health, medicine, and marketing, all delivered creatively and through multiple channels.
“Media Medic provides brand and medical communications, health PR, and digital and social media services,” notes Priti Mohile, MediaMedic co-founder, and managing director. “We have experts from the field of marketing, digital, PR, medical, nutrition, and creative to meet the unique needs of clients in this segment, making us a foremost partner with Baker Dillon Group to launch and build health and wellness brands.”
Mohile added, “Nutraceutical manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies entering the global natural health arena, must have a deep understanding of science, regulatory, healthcare communications, and the marketplace itself. Within this scenario, the communication needs to be creative yet strategic. Moreover, with the increasing usage and changing digital and social media world, the declining attention span of customers, and often increased ad clutter, marketing promotion challenges are becoming more demanding. No single media or methodology can give the best results. Integrated and multichannel marketing is the need of the hour. Our collaboration with Baker Dillon Group allows for an extension of marketing communications campaigns across borders for nutraceutical product manufacturers and the health and wellness arena.”
