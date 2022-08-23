ALSET Auto in Dallas County offers ceramic coating services to protect Tesla's paint
Tesla paint is soft, and it is susceptible to acidic properties. One of the most frequently requested Tesla-related services is a ceramic coating.DALLAS, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you live in the Dallas County, Texas region and own a Tesla, you'll want to check out ALSET Auto's ceramic coating in Dallas TX. Alset Auto specializes in providing high-quality services that are solely intended to safeguard a Tesla's paint job from weathering and other environmental elements. The ceramic coating makes cleaning your vehicle easier, and improve its market value.
Tesla paint is known to be more susceptible to blemishes because it is softer than most paints. This soft paint is often vulnerable to swirl marks, scratches, and scrapes. Unlike the paint that comes with the Tesla that easily chips or fades over time due to rainstorms, a powerful ceramic coating can withstand almost anything nature throws at it! And since it's applied as a clear liquid, it also enhances the Tesla's original paint color and luster. Providing an extra layer of protection against etching, swirl marks, and water spots. This will help maintain the paint's integrity and keep your Tesla looking sharp for years to come.
“ALSET Auto offers ceramic coating services to help protect your Tesla's paint job from the elements. Our skilled technicians can apply a ceramic finish to your Tesla that will help the paint on your vehicle look brand new for many years. If you are interested in learning more about our services or would like to schedule an appointment, please visit our website or stop by the shop, we love talking Tesla”
- Cris Towensend, Alset Auto Dallas Owner
A ceramic coating is a clear liquid polymer that is applied to the paint of a Tesla. The ceramic coating creates an extra layer of protection against the elements and everyday wear and tear. Ceramic coating services protect Tesla's paint from etching and staining.
There are many benefits to having a ceramic coating applied to your Tesla, including:
- Protection from Scratches and Swirl Marks
- Enhances paint color and luster
- Reduces fading from UV exposure
- Makes paint job last longer
- Protection from the elements: Ceramic coatings provide an extra layer of protection against the sun, rain, snow, and other elements.
- Glossy finish: A ceramic coating gives your Tesla a deep, glossy finish that makes it look like new.
- Easy to clean: A ceramic coating makes it easier to clean your Tesla because it creates a barrier that repels dirt and grime.
ALSET Auto offers Ceramic Coating, Paint Protection film, Chrome Delete, and Window Tinting exclusively for Tesla vehicles.
Ceramic Coating For Tesla in Dallas