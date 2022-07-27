DriverZ is Now Offering its List of Top Driving Schools in Pennsylvania
Teen drivers and their families have a convenient new way to find the best in local driver educationPITTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriverZ, by IMPROVLearning, is happy to declare that their Top Driving School page is now available to several cities across Pennsylvania. Designed to address the needs of new teen drivers and their families, DriverZ’s goal is to make it as easy as possible to find the best behind the wheel training — which they know is a critical step in getting a driver’s license and becoming a safer driver. Their experts have been hard at work finding the top driving schools across the nation to connect every new driver with the best in local driver’s education.
The schools selected for DriverZ’s coveted best driving school list provide the best training for new teen drivers, their parents, and anyone looking to learn, improve their skills, and become safer drivers. Now, residents in Wisconsin have access to this service to find:
• Best Driving Schools in Pittsburgh: driverz.com/driving-schools-pittsburgh/
• Best Driving Schools in Allentown: driverz.com/driving-schools-Allentown/
• Best Driving Schools in Bethlehem: driverz.com/driving-schools-Bethlehem/
• Best Driving Schools in Quakertown: driverz.com/driving-schools-Quakertown/
DriverZ knows that parents and new drivers do not choose a driving school lightly, and neither do they. Listings include everything needed to find the school that best fits any individual's needs. A synopsis of each business is included, along with which of the five core driver education services they offer. With their years of experience, the experts at DriverZ research and verify top driving schools based on several criteria which include:
• Years in business
• Customer satisfaction
• Curriculum
• Instructor training practices
Users also get reviews, testimonials, links to individual company websites, and are shown which courses have achieved "SPIDER Approved" status – DriverZ's most exclusive rating designating driving schools that utilize SPIDER Method teaching principles.
An industry leader since 1989, DriverZ by IMPROVLearning knows what it takes to provide the best in driver education. Their courses utilize the acclaimed SPIDER Method, a straightforward training approach based on neuroscience and micro-learning developed for this generation of drivers and beyond. They believe that access to high-quality, professional driver education is the best way to make safer drivers, and they know that safer drivers make safer streets.
"We are dedicated to saving lives by creating safer drivers," said DriverZ CEO Gary Alexander, "and we’re excited to be offering this service to select cities in Pennsylvania. With traffic collisions being the number one cause of injuries and death for young people we know that the choice in a driving school is one of the most important decisions a family can make. We’ll never stop finding new ways to provide the young drivers and their families with the tools they need to stay safe for life.”
New drivers, and their families, can find a variety of driver education resources, including cutting-edge traffic safety research, step-by-step guides to getting a license in their state, as well as a myriad of other content designed to help people get their licenses and become safer drivers at DriverZ.com.
IMPROVLearning also offers a wide range of adult courses through their sites like Texas Defensive Driving: www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/texas/tx-online-course/. Experienced drivers can take advantage of traffic ticket dismissal programs, as well as defensive driving and insurance discount courses.
About DriverZ
DriverZ is a division of IMPROVLearning, a leading training organization known for its unique and proven-effective driver training curriculums and technology, teaching the renowned S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. The DriverZ community gives users access to its 25+ years of unique traffic safety research and training to meet all a family’s driving-related needs.
