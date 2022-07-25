A TOP L.A. EVENT PRODUCER IS REVOLUTIONIZING THE WAY PEOPLE AROUND THE GLOBE LEARN ENGLISH
Fairytale in Hollywood owner Tommy Bunns is bringing people together in a dynamic online community to learn English and form friendships.
I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Bunns is thrilled to present the English Language club. The innovative online club is breaking new ground and bringing people from all over the world, from various cultures and walks of life, together to learn English. The well-known Los Angeles event producer has created a one-of-a-kind safe environment where people can practice English for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without fear of being judged or criticized – and it’s free.
— Bruce Lee
According to Tommy, "We are training our ears to understand international English. We have members from every single country in the world in our club. It is vital to understand all accents and not just the accent of the people in your country.”
Tommy was excited to see some of the world's most powerful people in attendance when he first started using the Clubhouse social audio app in 2021. As he began chatting with people on Clubhouse, one of them mentioned they wanted to practice their English, and Clubhouse had proven to be beneficial in hands-on learning.
Tommy, who has a natural enterprising spirit, turned that conversation into the English Language club, which is now the sixth largest community on the Clubhouse social audio app overall. The burgeoning club is making a name for itself because it makes English available to everyone at any time and has a large and impressive user base that includes notable names such as Jeremy Williams, former mayor of Orangeville, Canada, Berra Oztop, a medical student from Istanbul, Turkey, Ploymukda Pattananitsakul from Bangkok, Thailand, and Omniya Abdulkareem from Baghdad, Iraq.
Tommy Bunns has not only designed an engaging place to learn English, but also a pleasant environment for people to make friends. He says, “We all met on Clubhouse. I created the concept and Jeremy Williams joined me shortly after.” He continues, “He has been like a mentor to me, helping me see things clearly, especially in times of uncertainty. He’s a great guy.”
The English Language club is flourishing and advancing with each new user, generating a community that supports one another while striving to achieve common goals. These goals include:
• Making English available to everyone.
• Enhancing interpersonal skills including time management, communication, collaboration, teamwork, adaptability, resilience, and initiative.
• Helping people improve soft skills such as leadership, public speaking, creativity, and work ethic.
• Developing all four skills of learning a language: speaking, listening, reading, and writing.
Tommy Bunns, originally from Los Angeles, has a large international following and is frequently asked, "How can I improve my English?" He suggests a variety of options, such as watching children's movies or YouTube videos. He instructs English learners to watch the Lion King cartoon one hundred times in a row so that they can memorize each word that the characters say. Because there is not much slang in children's videos, it's best if they watch a children's movie and watch it one hundred times in a row.
To quote a favorite of Tommy Bunns,’ Bruce Lee, “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”
Practice makes perfect, and the English Language club is designed to provide the best opportunity to practice speaking and listening to English as often as possible. Do you want to practice your listening and spoken English for free? Tommy and the English Language club team invite you to become a part of this exciting and growing community.
About Tommy Bunns: Tommy Bunns, a native of Los Angeles, is a successful event producer in the city. Fairytale, his acclaimed business, is known for providing the best glamorous LA Nightlife experience and VIP red carpet treatment.
About English Language: The English Language club, the brainchild of top LA event producer Tommy Bunns, is a volunteer-based English Language learning community dedicated to helping people all over the world practice their spoken English for free. The English Language club, which is available 24 hours a day, bridges the gap between technology and moderated learning. Tommy Bunns founded the English Language Club in 2021 and promptly began changing the way non-native speakers practice modern English.
