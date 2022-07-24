Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,908 in the last 365 days.

Additional NAT station to be set up at Iao Hon Market Park from tomorrow (25 July)

MACAU, July 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the need for nucleic acid testing in people in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work, an additional NAT station will be set up at Iao Hon Market Park to provide convenient sampling service for residents nearby.

The new NAT station will be open for appointment booking from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 every day; residents can make an appointment through the following link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

The NAT station at Iao Hon Market Park is established outdoors in the form of sampling kiosks. It adopts a newly developed registration system called “Macao NAT”, which is an application that can be installed in the mobile phone. Staff of the NAT station simply need to scan the service user’s Macao Health Code with this app to log the service user’s data for sampling registration. There is no need to print a barcode sticker or set up a computer system and barcode scanner, which is not only convenient but also time-saving.

Starting from tomorrow (25 July), the “Macao NAT” registration system will be put into trial use in the Iao Hon Market Park NAT station as well as all mobile NAT buses. Its application will be gradually extended to the Citywide NAT Programme.

You just read:

Additional NAT station to be set up at Iao Hon Market Park from tomorrow (25 July)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.