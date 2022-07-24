Additional NAT station to be set up at Iao Hon Market Park from tomorrow (25 July)

MACAU, July 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the need for nucleic acid testing in people in key areas, key groups and those leaving home for work, an additional NAT station will be set up at Iao Hon Market Park to provide convenient sampling service for residents nearby.

The new NAT station will be open for appointment booking from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00 every day; residents can make an appointment through the following link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

The NAT station at Iao Hon Market Park is established outdoors in the form of sampling kiosks. It adopts a newly developed registration system called “Macao NAT”, which is an application that can be installed in the mobile phone. Staff of the NAT station simply need to scan the service user’s Macao Health Code with this app to log the service user’s data for sampling registration. There is no need to print a barcode sticker or set up a computer system and barcode scanner, which is not only convenient but also time-saving.

Starting from tomorrow (25 July), the “Macao NAT” registration system will be put into trial use in the Iao Hon Market Park NAT station as well as all mobile NAT buses. Its application will be gradually extended to the Citywide NAT Programme.