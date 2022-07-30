Itsmyne by NFT Labs Confirmed For NFT Implementation at I-Tech Cup Game Between Tottenham Hotspur F.C & A.S. Roma
Itsmyne, a social-plus sports NFT marketplace by NFT Labs, was chosen for NFTs to >30k fans at I-Tech Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur F.C. & A.S. RomaSINGAPORE, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Labs is delighted to announce that their product, Itsmyne, has been selected by HYPE Sports Innovation as a technology solution at the I-Tech Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and A.S. Roma on July 30th at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel.
The game is a part of the I-Tech Cup, a format created by the event organizers, MTR7. Their aim is to showcase technologies and their innovation in Israel, a country that is renowned as ‘the Startup Nation’.
The I-Tech Cup shall be an unprecedented opportunity to showcase the future of live sports both in-stadium and at home. The I-Tech Cup is an exhibition match and is free of regulations and limitations that come with the traditional frameworks of the federation and league games. This enables fans to experience state-of-the-art solutions they have never seen before.
As a part of their solution, NFT Labs will issue commemorative NFTs via the Itsmyne web application. These serve as a memory of the iconic match but also double up as instruments for randomized rewards in form of other NFTs and sports memorabilia. Commemorative NFTs are in some ways similar to ticket stubs that a fan may keep as a memory of them attending their team’s match - just that it’s a digital and permanent record. At the I-Tech Cup, fans will be able to claim the NFT of their favourite team in under a minute, without needing any crypto wallet, crypto experience or any previous crypto experience!
Fans will be able to initiate the claim process from a URL from any device and complete the process in under a minute!
Prior to the game, NFT Labs will be a part of a VIP SportsTech Innovation Expo featuring additional global solutions highlighting innovation that is set to shape the future of the sports industry over the next 5 years.
Atharva Sabnis, CEO of NFT Labs, said: “Sports fans have loved to own collectibles and NFTs are now offering a new digitized way of doing it. We aim to bring this new technology to the masses by allowing non-crypto-native people to use it in an intuitive and easy way.”
Amir Raveh, Founder and the President of HYPE Sports Innovation, said: “The I-Tech Cup between Tottenham and A.S. Roma in Israel is an unprecedented opportunity to display live the most innovative tech companies in Sports. NFT Labs is one of the few selected solutions driving the sports industry forward, and I am proud of Atharva Sabnis and the team."
NFT Labs first connected with HYPE Sports Innovation through GVA 3.0 and the two parties have shared the same mission statement, to drive the sports industry forward through the power of innovation, ever since.
Itsmyne is powered by the $MYNE utility and governance token, a BEP-20 token, trading on PancakeSwap, BitMart and Bitbns. Visit MYNE on CoinMarketCap for more information: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/itsmyne
To start your NFT collection journey in under a minute, visit www.itsmyne.club
Atharva Sabnis
NFT Labs, Inc.
+91 87674 70456
atharva@itsmyne.club
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other