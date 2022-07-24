Submit Release
13th round of Citywide NAT has ended; Combining the NAT drive for key areas, a total of 722,335 samples have been collected and tested; Cumulatively 2 tubes of mixed samples tested positive, the rest are negative

MACAU, July 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 13th round of Citywide NAT programme. Combining the NAT drive for key areas, a total of 722,335 samples have been collected and tested. Among them, there were 2 tubes of mixed samples tested positive, while the rest are negative.

Among the 2 batches of positive mixed samples, one batch has been retested on single sample basis, from which 1 positive case has been identified; as for the other batch, further testing has been arranged for the persons involved, and the assay is still underway.

The 13th round of citywide NAT programme does not have an exemption period. Anyone who failed to get tested yesterday (23 July) will see their health code turn yellow. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

If anyone receive a yellow health code despite having done the citywide NAT, please report to the platform of Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) for yellow code removal.

