13th round of Citywide NAT has ended; Combining the NAT drive for key areas, a cumulative total of 2 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 13th round of Citywide NAT programme. Combining the NAT drive for key areas, a cumulative total of 2 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 2 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT station and time:

NAT station Date Time Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section) 22 July around 08:05 Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium 23 July around 15:58

The above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, the concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.