Skriti to Offer a Digital Bazaar for the South Asian Community

Skriti, A South Asian Marketplace Mobile Application Available in Apple Store and Google Play

Officially launching in September, the platform aims to strengthen South Asian communities across the US through the sustainable practice of exchanging attire

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skriti – the enterprise dedicated to elevating sustainable fashion, businesses, and entrepreneurs within the South Asian community – is pleased to announce the upcoming official launch of its web and mobile app on September 1st, 2022.

The platform is designed to provide access to traditional attire for those in the South Asian community who may encounter limited options close to home in the United States. As a gateway to the national market, Skriti will allow users to shop from small businesses and the closets of other users, encouraging participation sustainably by extending the lifetime of garments and reducing reliance on oversea suppliers.

Many South Asian clothing stores are family-owned, and Skriti is proud to offer them an opportunity to reach a larger market. The app’s pre-launch is dedicated to small businesses; starting August 15th, store owners can download the app and set up their profiles, becoming familiar with the tool before the platform is available for the general public. Skriti already has over 100 small businesses throughout the country signed up for the pre-launch.

“It’s amazing how many individuals in the South Asian community have closets filled with pieces of traditional attire that they no longer wear,” said Reme Miah, Founder and CEO of Skriti. “We want to encourage our users to become entrepreneurs and guide them as they tap into the circular economy, finding their niche with an e-commerce store of their own.”

Aside from launching the platform itself, the team at Skriti love sharing their expertise. The Skriti blog is full of advice for users looking to grow their profile, discussing various topics such as leveraging social media to drive sales on the platform.

Click here to learn more about Skriti or join the launch waitlist.

Connect with Skriti