Submit Release
News Search

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,038 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

AZERBAIJAN, July 23 - 23 july 2022, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt – the Revolution Day.

It is gratifying to see the current level of the ties between our countries that celebrate 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. I believe that the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt will continue to evolve and expand through our joint efforts both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.