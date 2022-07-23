ALM Hyundai of Florence Announces that it is MOTORTREND Certified

The dealership is one of the most trusted names in the Florence used vehicle market.

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Hyundai of Florence is excited to inform consumers that it is now MOTORTREND Certified.ALM Hyundai of Florence is renowned in the South Carolina area for its great selection of pre-owned, and brand-new Hyundai vehicles, ranging from efficient cars, to hybrids, electric vehicles and SUVs. Not only that, but the dealership now also offers the MotorTrend Certification program on all of its used vehicle inventory – further adding to its reputation as one of the most trusted names in the used vehicle market.“Our aim is to always put customer safety and satisfaction at the forefront of all we do,” says Daniel Salazar, Vice President of Marketing at ALM Hyundai of Florence. “Thoroughly inspected by a qualified mechanic to meet exceed MotorTrendnational standards, our community will be able to purchase a used car fully knowing that everything critical to the safe operation of their vehicle will work upon purchase – and well into the future.”When customers buy a MotorTrend Certified car from ALM Hyundai, they will get the below-mentioned benefits:• Thorough inspection by certified MotorTrend Technician, including replacement Certified Limited Warranty – 6 months/7,500 miles• 5 Day Exchange Policy• Paintless Dent Repair• Roadside Assistance• Cosmetic Wheel Repair• Road Hazard Tire & Wheel• Windshield Repair• Nationwide Shipping• Best Value Guarantee• And more!The dealership is located conveniently at 2542 W Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.For more information about ALM Hyundai of Florence, or to view its MotorTrend Certified inventory, please visit https://www.almhyundai.com/used-inventory/index.htm About the CompanyOffering a comprehensive collection of new and pre-owned Hyundai vehicles, ALM Hyundai Florence has an easy-to-use auto financing process to help customers secure a lease or a loan that suits their budget, and is happy to handle trade-ins. With a helpful service center and parts department, the dealership is also fully equipped to handle regular, routine maintenance as well as major repairs. Priding itself on its stellar reputation, ALM Hyundai Florence is committed to providing a top-notch customer experience.