IAM adopts crowd control measure in Rua da Emenda during the daytime from today onwards

MACAU, July 23 - As Macao enters the “consolidation period” of pandemic prevention and control, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) adopts crowd control measure in Rua da Emenda and some road sections of Rua de Tomé Pires where there is high people flow during the daytime from today (23 July) onwards. Most members of the public and businesses have been understanding and complied with the measure, and the overall operation has been smooth. IAM calls on members of the public to do their shopping during off-peak hours again and comply with the different pandemic prevention measures.

Members of the public can only proceed towards Avenida de Horta e Costa after entering Rua da Emenda, and the section of Rua de Tomé Pires situated between Rua do Lu Cao and Rua do Rebanho has been restricted to one way forward only. IAM has installed signs at the road junctions on site and sent additional staff to carry out inspections. The measure may cause inconvenience to members of the public and businesses in the area, but most of them have been understanding and complied with the measure.

IAM has continuously evaluated the actual situation in all markets and adopted crowd control measures. IAM has previously set up queue barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and members of the public have to enter the markets in order under the guidance of the staff. Meanwhile, special passages have been arranged for the elderly and people with mobility issues.

IAM calls on members of the public to go to Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex and Hawker Area at Rua da Emenda where there are high people flows during off-peak hours and keep social distance when they wait in queues. The peak of people flow at Patane Market is from about 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows at Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.