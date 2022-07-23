NAT arrangement for the vicinity of Border Gate - Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market which is listed as key area from 24 to 26 July

MACAU, July 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, to identify and treat any potential infected persons who may still be lurking in the local community as early as possible, from 24 July (Sunday) to 26 July (Tuesday), people in the following key area are subject to a nucleic acid test daily.

Besides, for yellow code holders and people who have, on the same day, participated in the NAT for key population groups/people leaving home for work, their test results will also be counted in the required frequency by the health authorities, and there is no need to repeat the test.

The targets of this NAT drive for key area include:

In the vicinity of Border Gate - Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market: People who live, work or have activities in the area surrounded by Istmo de Ferreira do Amaral, Rua dos Hortelãos, Avenida do Hipódromo, Rua Alegre, Estrada Marginal do Hipódromo, and Estrada da Areia Preta; People who have stayed at the above place(s) for more than half an hour on or after 20 July.

Taking into account the high risk of infection in the area, infants and young children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

According to the Centre, a text message will be sent to people living in the key areas reminding them to book for the NATs. If the nucleic acid test is not performed as required, the health code will be changed to a yellow code on the next day. After the supplement is completed, it will be restored to a green code; otherwise, it will be converted to a red code on the next day (i.e. if the nucleic acid test is not performed for two consecutive days, it will be converted to a red code). The booking system will be put into operation at 06:00 tomorrow (24 July), with booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, targets of this NAT drive must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.