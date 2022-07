Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $1.29 Billion by 2025

The global gluten-free products market is expected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of celiac disease and gluten intolerance patients is expected to fuel the gluten-free products market growth in the coming years. Moreover, surge in demand from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, and enhancement of distribution channels also support the growth of the gluten-free food market. The impact of these drivers is expected to increase significantly due to increase in investments by small and medium sized food manufacturing companies. Europe held the leading position in the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future.

The global gluten-free pasta market report includes analysis of the major market players such as H.J. Heinz Company L.P., Quinoa Corporation, Bionaturae LLC, RPs Pasta Company, Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., Doves Farm Foods Ltd, DR. SCHR AG/SPA, AMI Operating Inc., Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A., and Jovial Foods Inc.

The global gluten-free pasta market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into brown rice pasta, quinoa pasta, chickpea pasta, and multigrain pasta. The brown-rice pasta segment held the largest share, contributing nearly one-third of the total market and is projected to continue its trend throughout the study period. However, the chickpea pasta segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand from health-conscious consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into retail shops, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and e-commerce. The retail store segment held the largest share, accounting for more than half of the total market share and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share, contributing nearly half of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in a number of celiac diseases in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in pursuit for food products that need minimal time to cook.

