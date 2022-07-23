MPD and ATF Partnership Leads to United States District Court Indictments in Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Taskforce and Agents from the Bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announce a suspect has been indicted in United States District Court in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offenses that occurred in the district.

In each of the below listed offenses, the suspect entered an establishment. Once inside, the suspect produced a gun and demanded property. After the employee complied, the suspect fled the scene.

First District

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 9:06 pm, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment CCN: 22-019-740

On January 28, 2022, at approximately 3:39 pm in the 1100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment CCN: 22-012-962

Third District

On February 8, 2022, at approximately 2:01 pm, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN: 22-017-844

On January 31, 2022, at approximately 6:46 pm in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN: 22-014-373

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN 22-013-774

Fourth District

On February 13, 2022, at approximately 2:29 pm, in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN: 22-021-096

As a result of the MPD and ATF partnership, 35 year-old Michael Daniels of Southeast, DC, was indicted in United States District Court for the above offenses. Daniels is currently incarcerated in a neighboring jurisdiction

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their partnership and assistance with this investigation.