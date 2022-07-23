3D Animation Market Value to Cross $33.78 Billion by 2026 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

3D Animation Market

Integration of virtual reality (VR) technology for visual effects creates new opportunities in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of visual effects in movies, surge in demand for high quality content by consumers, and rise in adoption of cloud for animation drive the growth of the global 3D animation industry.

The global 3D animation market generated $14.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $33.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global 3D animation market based on component, deployment mode, technology, industry vertical and region.

Key market players such as - Pixologic Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Sidefx Software, The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd, Corel Corporation, Zco Corporation, Maxon Computer, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk Inc, and Newtek Inc.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The operations for organizations offering the 3D animation services and products have not been affected much during the coronavirus pandemic as employees can work from home.

• On the other hand, the demand for 3D animation from the media & entertainment and construction & manufacturing industries has been reduced during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

