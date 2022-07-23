Arrests Made in a Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Theft One (Stolen Auto):

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:27 pm, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle in the 6200 block of Dix Street, NE. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was later located. CCN: 22-104270

Armed Carjacking (Gun):

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 1:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, sitting in their vehicle, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, NE. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 22-104127

Armed Robbery (Gun):

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of C Street, NE. The suspects brandished a firearm and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property. CCN: 22-104228

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18 year-old Jamari Millet, of Southeast, DC, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun).

