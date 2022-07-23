Supplies delivery service of four Red Code Zones suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 23 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Yi Nam to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this morning (23 July), the distribution of vegetables and frozen meat food packs originally scheduled for this morning has to be rescheduled to this afternoon. In addition, the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in San Tou Kock, Edf. Kinglight Garden (Kam Yuen) and the new Red Code Zone Edf. Hong Tai to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this afternoon.

For the above reasons, the Subsistence Team will suspend the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of households in the four mentioned Red Code Zones, which was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the sites today.

This morning, the Subsistence Team carries out screening and distribution of supplies for the households in the new Red Code Zone Edf. Hong Tai. The Municipal Affairs Bureau carried out large-scale cleaning and disinfection of the public space in Edf. Hong Tai in the early hours of today, and the temporary nucleic acid specimen collection station and frontline coordination station have been set up in the lockdown and precautionary zone. For any enquiries about anti-epidemic measures, the public can call the enquiry hotline of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre at 28700800.