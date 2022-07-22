Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,150 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Theft One (Stolen Auto):

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:27 pm, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle in the 6200 block of Dix Street, NE. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was later located. CCN: 22-104270

Armed Carjacking (Gun):

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 1:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, sitting in their vehicle, in the 1300 block of 4th Street, NE. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 22-104127

Armed Robbery (Gun):

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of C Street, NE. The suspects brandished a firearm and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property. CCN: 22-104228

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18 year-old Jamari Millet, of Southeast, DC, and a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun).

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Theft One (Stolen Auto), Armed Carjacking (Gun), and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.