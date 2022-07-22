Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2022, in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 7:40 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a hotel room, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested by responding officers. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Thursday, July 22, 2022, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, of Randallstown, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).