Governor Abbott Calls On NYC Mayor To Turn Attacks On President Biden’s Border Crisis

TEXAS, July 22 - July 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement in response to the recent accusations by New York City Mayor Eric Adams attacking Texas' border busing mission to help local border communities:

“Mayor Adams' problem is not with Texas. It is with President Biden's refusal to stop this border crisis and secure our southern border. President Biden’s open border policies created this ongoing humanitarian crisis, allowing record-high illegal crossings and deadly drugs like fentanyl to flood into our state. A crisis that has overrun and overwhelmed our border towns and communities across our state, whose requests for help have gone ignored and unanswered by the Biden Administration. I launched our border busing mission back in April to help our local partners, busing over 5,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. so far. Texas has not bused any migrants to New York. Instead, it is President Biden who has flown planeloads of migrants to New York. Mayor Adams should address his frustration with migrants to the root cause: Joe Biden.”