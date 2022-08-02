Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Promotes Anis Sabeti to CEO and Announces Christopher Bergh as New COO

Nobis Rehab

Nobis Rehab Partners Expands the Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehab Partners, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital management company, today announced two executive leadership changes with the promotion of Anis Sabeti, Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer and also the naming of Christopher Bergh as the new Chief Operating Officer. “Our recent growth in rehab management services in our new inpatient rehab hospitals has led to our decision to add to our executive team,” said Chester Crouch, President and Founder of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, “Anis has served as COO since 2019 and has performed exceptionally well in that role and is set up for great success as the CEO of Nobis Rehab. We are fortunate to bring in Chris as the new COO, who has 30 years of experience across the post-acute sector including the inpatient rehab hospital environment,” said Crouch.

Anis Sabeti has served in several healthcare roles and prior to joining Nobis, he served as the Market CEO of LifeCare Hospitals of DFW. Anis holds a degree in Legal Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Christopher Bergh has led hospital operations across more than 30 hospitals for the past 18 years at Ernest Health. Additionally, he has served in business development and marketing roles across multiple cities across the United States for several inpatient rehab companies. Christopher holds a Master of Health Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Chester Crouch, Founder of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, will continue as the company President.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities and service lines. Nobis Rehab Partners currently operates eight hospitals with three opening throughout the rest of 2022 and eight more under construction across 10 states. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, and Instagram and like us on Facebook.