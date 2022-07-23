Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR): Helps Rescue Six University Medical Students out of Ecuador

Veterans For Child Rescue is an organization that has a mission to expose child trafficking in the United States, rescue victims and put predators behind bars.

Character isn't built when things are good. It's built in adversity.” — Charlie’s Father

RIOBAMBA, CHIMBORAZO, ECUADOR, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) is an organization that has a mission to expose child trafficking in the United States, rescue victims and put predators behind bars. One example of the work that V4CR is doing happened outside of the United States. The turn of events for Charlie Gallego and five other university medical students found themselves in Riobamba, Ecuador with civil unrest breaking out all around them. Valeria Cavazos recalls hearing the news from her son for the first time by stating, that thousands of people in Ecuador started protesting against the government and were kidnapping people, bombing, attacking people in their cars, starting fires, etc. This mother felt the fear and concern in her son Charlie’s voice.

Valeria knew an organization that she could call to get help for her son. Craig Sawyer, founder of V4CR, was the name that popped into her mind as she listened to her son on the other end of the phone. The next call that she made after talking with her son was to Craig’s wife. Within minutes Craig was on the phone with her explaining what needed to be done. According to Valeria, by the next morning, a secure chat was setup with several other military experts who were planning and directing their next move. These 1st year medical students stayed up all night and put their heads together to make plans to get out of Ecuador. At the direction of Craig and his team, the group of students contacted the U of A Global Health and they hired a private helicopter to evacuate them out of the city. In the messaging, Charlie quickly told his mother that they had to take them out in two groups because they didn't have enough room to take them all at once. Without him even telling his mother, she started to wrap her head around the fact that Charlie wouldn’t be going with the first group. He would make sure everyone got out safe and then he’d be with the second group. She knew Charlie’s mindset and relieved that’s how it would unfold.

Valeria stated, as soon as we shared with Craig about Charlie’s situation, he moved into action contacting his “A” team. This was a group of amazing military guys who were full of wisdom and knew situation on the ground. They were highly connected in all of these countries. Not only that, they gave critical information as it was being told to them so the students knew exactly what to expect. I knew Craig was doing excellent work and those who are doing excellent work know other excellent people. I was absolutely right in that assessment.

At the direction of the US Embassy, they had sent the Ministry of Travel to meet Charlie. He said when he landed in the helicopter, he saw a guy coming toward them on a bike! He kind of got concerned like who is this guy? This gentleman had taken a bike because he couldn't drive a car there because he would have been attacked and kidnapped.

The man from Ministry of Travel said he was there to stay with them until they got to the airport. Charlie told him the problem was they didn't have a ride to the airport, so this guy got on his cell phone and contacted all of his connections and got cars to come and pick up the group of kids to get them to the airport, which was super dangerous. They picked them up and drove them to the airport to safety.

According to Charlie’s mother, it was so amazing to see God parted the Red Sea. Every place they went, God opened doors for them and then rapidly closed the doors behind them. Within minutes of getting to the Quito Airport, Craig’s team learned that 5000 more people had come to protest and they closed all of the roads to any airport in the country. They would have been stuck there in the country if they hadn't left when they did. The host family had shut off all of the gas and water because they had a gas shortage and a food shortage.

Valeria, openly thanks Craig and his “A” team, the U of A Global Health Dept for all their help, and our God who delivered her son and the five students out of every trouble. It is by the grace and mercy of the Lord that so many amazing people came together to help with the rescue. She stated that she considers them all family. Craig and his “A” team kept us calm, let us know what to expect, and encouraged us to believe they would get out safely. We are in debt to them for all of their help and appreciate them beyond words. In the words of Charlie’s father, “character isn't built when things are good. It's built in adversity.” I believe this will be a great character-building exercise for these future doctors.

