When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 22, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 22, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by its supplier of the potential presence of Salmonella in specific lots of Organic Amaranth. The company has received no reports of illness or injury to date.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 1-pound and bearing the “Natural Grocers” label. Only packages bearing the following pack dates are being recalled at this time: 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194. The pack date can be found on the lower left-hand side of the label near the USDA Organic seal.

UPC Code Description Packed on Dates 000080125501 Organic Amaranth Grain 1 LB 22-102, 22-103, 22-130, and 22-194

The recalled product was distributed to Natural Grocers’ stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers’ stores in those states at: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use immediately and discard or return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences the symptoms listed above and believes they may have been exposed to Salmonella, they are urged to report to a medical provider.