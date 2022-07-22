New Mexico ranks fourth in nation in job growth; state unemployment lower than prior to start of pandemic

Employment up by over 45,000 jobs

SANTA FE – Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement on Friday following the release of monthly employment numbers from the state Department of Workforce Solutions, which show that New Mexico’s employment growth year over year was the fourth highest in the nation:

“In one year, despite going through the worst public health crisis in a century and the largest wildfire in our history, we have seen substantial job growth in nearly every sector, from construction and manufacturing to hospitality and retail. In the last year, the state’s employment has grown by over 45,000 jobs – and New Mexico workers are earning the highest average salaries ever. Higher wages and more jobs: that’s a winning formula for our future.”

“New Mexico businesses are hiring, and my administration will do whatever it can to continue to build our state’s workforce and help New Mexico families thrive. Whether that’s free college or funding to businesses for job training, we are all in on providing more opportunities for every New Mexican to succeed.”

New Mexico’s unemployment rate is now half a percentage point lower that it was prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, underscoring the positive results of the economic investments Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration has continued to make.