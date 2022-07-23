RGV Criminal Migrants and Gang Members Arrests Week-In-Review

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested two sex offenders, a criminal, and seventeen gang members this week.

McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended seven migrants near Havana. One of the subjects later identified as Juan Castillo-Morales, a Mexican national, was previously sentenced to two years confinement for indecency sexual battery of a 14-year-old child. MCS arrested another sex offender previously sentenced to five years confinement for felony aggravated sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Additionally, a migrant was apprehended with a criminal history and a 24-month incarceration for willful child cruelty.

Fort Brown Border Patrol Station (FTB) agents arrested Mauro Martinez-Saenz, a Mexican national, who was sentenced to three years incarceration in Hidalgo County for sexual assault of a child. FTB agents also assisted the U.S. Marshals with an arrest warrant for a U.S. citizen wanted for a drug related kidnapping.

RGV agents arrested 17 gang member whose criminal history ranged from possession of a firearm/marijuana, theft, and evading arrest in the U.S. Some of these criminals were arrested in their home country for aggravated homicide and terroristic threats.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

