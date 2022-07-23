Submit Release
Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 22/322 in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be rolling lane restrictions next week on Route 322/22 in Dauphin County for herbicide spraying activities.

The contractor will work in both eastbound and westbound directions between Front Street/Fishing Creek and Interstate 81. Lane restrictions will be in place for this mobile operation from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 26. Motorists should be alert and watch for slow moving vehicles.


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.


This work is part of a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. The project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22/322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.


New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 5, 2022.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


