Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed overnight on Sunday night (July 24)

PHOENIX – The southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25) for maintenance work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers can detour by exiting southbound SR 51 at McDowell Road and traveling west to use southbound 16th Street to access westbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Thomas Road will be closed Sunday night.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.