Attorney General James Announces Arrest and Arraignment of Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Dion Middleton Was Off-Duty When He Allegedly Fatally Shot an 18-Year-Old in the Bronx

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the arrest and arraignment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Chaluisant, 18. Dion Middleton is a Correction Officer with the New York City Department of Correction (DOC).

Middleton was arraigned today before Judge Jeffrey Zimmerman of Bronx Criminal Court. Judge Zimmerman set bail at $1 million bond or partially secured bond, with $500,000 cash or credit card alternatives.

“My office is committed to a thorough and transparent investigation of every case where an officer of the law may have caused a death,” said Attorney General James. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Chaluisant, and the people of New York have my pledge that we will work to see that justice is served.”

On Thursday, July 21, shortly after 1 a.m. during an encounter in the vicinity of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in the Bronx, Middleton is alleged to have shot at a car in which Raymond Chaluisant was a passenger, killing Chaluisant. Middleton then left the scene and reported to work later that morning, where he was apprehended by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Pursuant to New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The OAG would like to thank NYPD and the Bronx District Attorney’s office for their partnership.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.