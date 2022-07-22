Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Grenadian Prime Minister Mitchell

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to congratulate him on his recent electoral victory.  Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-Grenada collaboration on climate change, energy, food security, and access to finance for Grenada and the broader Caribbean region.  The Secretary also noted the critical role climate-vulnerable countries like Grenada play in advancing global climate ambition.

