Secretary Blinken’s Call with Grenadian Prime Minister Mitchell

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to congratulate him on his recent electoral victory. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-Grenada collaboration on climate change, energy, food security, and access to finance for Grenada and the broader Caribbean region. The Secretary also noted the critical role climate-vulnerable countries like Grenada play in advancing global climate ambition.