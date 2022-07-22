Public Health Officials Announce 32,268 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 22 - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 32,268 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 52 deaths since July 15, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,528,282 cases, including 34,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,453 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU and 46 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 253 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
"The data tells us that COVID-19 is still with us and still spreading," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "The most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus is to be up-to-date on vaccines and booster shots. If you have been waiting to get a vaccine, booster or a second booster, please don't wait any longer. Get up to date. Safe and effective vaccines are widely available at no cost for everyone in Illinois who is at least 6 months old. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. We also recommend that you wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces at this time. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."
The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Pike, Tazewell, Vermillion, and Warren in central Illinois; and Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Macoupin, Madison, Massac, Montgomery, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash and Williamson in Southern Illinois.
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.