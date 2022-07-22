Councilmember Friedson, Community Leaders and Local Officials to Announce Resolution to Address and Define Antisemitism

MARYLAND, July 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Montgomery County Council will vote to approve the resolution, spearheaded byCouncilmember Friedson, on July 26





ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2022—Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson will be joined by community leaders and local officials for a press conference to announce a resolution to define and address antisemitism on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Rockville.

The resolution, introduced by the Council and led by Councilmember Friedson, comes in response to the disturbing rise of antisemitism and acts of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jewish community members and Jewish organizations across the County and nation.

The resolution adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and reaffirms the Council’s commitment to combat all forms of hate and extremism and reflects the Council’s strong support for and solidarity with Montgomery County’s Jewish community.

Who: Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, County Executive Marc Elrich, Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass, Councilmember Sidney Katz, Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, Meredith R. Weisel, regional director of ADL Washington, D.C., Alan Ronkin, regional director of AJC Washington, D.C., Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones, Kate Chance, faith community liaison for the Office of Community Partnerships

When: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Front steps of the Montgomery County Council Office Building (100 Maryland Ave. Rockville, MD 20850).

Rain Location: Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room, fourth floor of the Council Office Building, located at 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville Md, 20850.

Parking: Parking is available in the public parking garage at the Council Office Building and can be accessed via the entrance located directly off East Jefferson Street. Metered on-street parking is also available on Monroe Street and on Maryland Avenue near the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

For more information, contact Cindy Gibson, chief of staff, Office of Councilmember Friedson, at Cindy.Gibson@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-620-8571.

# # #