Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Homeowner Assistance Fund Reaches Key Milestone – Awarding More Than $213 Million to Assist Florida’s Vulnerable Homeowners

Florida Continues to Lead the Nation, Awarding More Relief Than Every Other State

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of July 18 - July 22 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $213 million in total relief, with more than $30 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

"To date, Florida has awarded more than twice in assistance than California, a larger state with more homeowners and more funds, in less time. Despite our state experiencing federal delays and getting our HAF plan approved months after other states, Florida continues to lead the nation in awarding relief to vulnerable homeowners," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "Our outreach efforts have successfully gotten the word out about HAF – more than 66,000 Floridians have registered to determine their eligibility. We will continue to prioritize the most vulnerable homeowners based on federal guidance and provide relief to eligible homeowners until funding is exhausted."

PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 18 - JULY 22

Applications

A total of 7,690 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $213 million in awards to date. 21,818 homeowners have been invited to apply but have not started their applications. 16,165 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted. 14,853 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.



Registrations

66,318 eligible registrations have been submitted.

62,585 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief. 3,733 registrations are Tier 2.



DEO continues to prioritize Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance. DEO remains committed to processing Florida’s HAF program registrations and applications as quickly as possible.





COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: GETTING THE WORD OUT

DEO continues to connect with homeowners in Florida communities through through the following outreach efforts:

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

More than 1,800 homeowners have been assisted at Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Centers.

Homeowners may visit one of eight in-person Customer Assistance Centers for assistance. At a customer assistance center, homeowners may:

Complete a registration for the Florida HAF program.

Once the homeowner has been invited to apply, receive assistance with completing an application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

Receive assistance with uploading documentation necessary to complete an application.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Florida homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and believe they may be eligible to receive relief through the HAF program are encouraged to register to participate in the program. Potential applicants can complete the registration process by visiting www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

Registration assists DEO in determining the eligibility and prioritization of prospective applicants for the program.

After registrants are determined eligible, they receive an invitation to apply for assistance and are encouraged to apply for all types of assistance available through the HAF program, including mortgage and utility assistance.

About the Homeowner Assistance Fund

For homeowners who need assistance, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources listed below are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org:

PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.

On June 24, 2022, DEO reached a key milestone – awarding more than $100 million to assist Florida's vulnerable homeowners.

On July 22, 2022, DEO announced more than $213 million in relief has been awarded to Floridians through the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund.



ABOUT HAF

HAF is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.





ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.