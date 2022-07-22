Mayor Bowser Awards Nearly $4 Million Grant to Anacostia BID for New Arts and Culture District

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) provided a nearly $4 million grant to the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID) to support the creation of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District.

“The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is about creating new opportunities to highlight and support the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs who keep DC creative,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know how critical it is to invest in the arts – to inspire people, to grow and preserve our culture, and to bring the community together. We look forward to working with the community to bring another spotlight and destination to Ward 8.”

The Arts and Culture District will celebrate and elevate arts and culture in Anacostia and make Ward 8 a premier destination for the arts in Washington, DC. The grant will help fund new events and programs that engage residents of the neighborhood and bring visitors to Ward 8, while also promoting longstanding cultural institutions in Anacostia and providing opportunities to support local artists who work in a variety of media, including visual arts, food, theater, music, film, and more. Other investments include streetscape enhancements that feature public art and an expansion of the Anacostia BID FLO (Friendly Logistics Operators) Team to support a clean and safe commercial district.

“Ward 8 is home to a lively arts community, and arts and culture are a major driver of tourism in the District,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “We know how much arts and culture make our neighborhoods more vibrant. This grant will not only support local artists and enliven the neighborhood for its residents, but it will also bring more patrons to restaurants and retail stores and create jobs for Washingtonians.”

This funding is an investment in the recovery and growth of the economy in Ward 8 and will also support improved access to the neighborhood through a neighborhood shuttle to serve residents and visitors. The vision for the Arts and Culture District is being led by the Anacostia BID, together with community leaders, businesses, and residents of Ward 8.

“The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is a transformational placemaking plan that puts arts and culture at the forefront,” said Kristina Noell, Executive Director of the Anacostia BID. “This grant will help us amplify the creativity and artistic innovation that has always existed in Ward 8 and create a vibrant place that speaks to the community and visitors alike. We’re honored to partner with Mayor Bowser’s administration to make the Arts and Culture District a reality.”

Mayor Bowser also invested $5 million in two other innovation districts earlier this year, the Penn West Equity and Innovation District and the Southwest Mobility Innovation District. For more information on additional business funding opportunities and initiatives, visit obviouslydc.com.

