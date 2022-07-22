More than $100 Million of Highway Construction Safety Improvements Nears Completion

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2022

A multi-year series of highway safety improvements is nearing completion on Highway 7. The latest upgrades include passing lanes between Kindersley and the Saskatchewan-Alberta border. Since 2014, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested about $120 million on major safety improvements on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and the interprovincial boundary.

"The Ministry of Highways has a long-term strategy that will improve safety, increase capacity and support economic growth," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government is following through on its commitments through strategic investments in key corridors such as Highway 7."

This year, the province is investing $18 million to build six passing lanes between Kindersley and the border. The project also includes intersection improvements at Marengo and Alsask. Construction runs from about 27 km west of Kindersley to nearly 2 km east of Alberta.

Passing lanes will provide additional opportunities for travelers to pass safely.

"Safety is our business and it is great to see the improvements on Highway 7 including passing lanes and turning lanes in our area," Owner of Jorann Safety in Kindersley, Janelle Layton said. "These safety improvements have been well received by our local community and the professional drivers alike."

Highway 7 is a busy highway corridor and pivotal for travelers between the largest cities in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

In addition to 22 passing lanes from Delisle to the border, 31 km of twinning was completed southwest of Saskatoon to Delisle in 2019.

The Ministry will improve more than 1,100 km of provincial highways, putting us on track to exceed the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways over 10 years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan roads.

