Balzac Communications & Marketing Lands Odgen’s Own Distillery as a New Client in the World of Handcrafted Spirits
Ogden’s Own Distillery, joins Balzac Communications and Marketing client roster as the agency works to promote the creation of original spiritsNAPA, CA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Balzac Communications and Marketing, July 26 – The premier craft spirits business, Ogden’s Own Distillery, joins Balzac Communications and Marketing client roster as the agency works to promote stories of the creation of original spirits that are experienced and enjoyed responsibly in Utah and beyond.
Ogden’s Own Distillery, founded in 2009, selected Balzac Communications and Marketing as their agency to assist in the expansion of their brands to the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Ogden’s Own Distillery is a producer of distilled beverages where telling stories through handcrafted whiskey, gin, and vodka is their passion.
“The Balzac Communications and Marketing team is eager to work with the Ogden’s Own Distillery family in developing marketing strategies that spark new creative ways to introduce their line of beverages to the rest of the world”, says Michael Wangbickler, President of Balzac Communications & Marketing.
“Balzac Communications & Marketing was a great match for us and our brands. Their breadth of experience in the wine and spirits sector is unparallel and we look forward to growing with them” says distillery President, Mark Fine.
Below you will find a detailed list of Ogden’s Own Distillery brands.
Porter’s Whiskeys – our whiskey is inspired by a true figure of American History and the Wild West, Orrin Porter Rockwell. Porter’s Whiskey offers a range of Flavor Whiskeys and limited edition Rye;“killer whiskeys” that the old west and new world would be proud of.
Madam Pattirini Gin – Ogden’s Own Distillery was influenced by one of the most interesting figures of the West and Utah, Madam Pattirini the first “drag queen of Utah”. Established in 2017, Madam Pattirini Gin, with fewer than 1,000 bottles produced at a time, is crafted from juniper, bergamot, coriander, cardamom, Nigerian ginger, and Sicilian lemon. Each bottle numbered by hand.
Five Wives Vodka – established in 2011, the inspiration for the name and bottle design has multiple meanings to consumers and trade, but the actual label is that of the Barrison Sisters, (five actual sisters who traveled as a vaudeville act enjoying life, friendship, and making people laugh). Five Wives Vodka is proudly made with distilled spirit originating from 100% corn and (therefore gluten free) and blended with spring water from Wasatch Mountains in Ogden Valley, hiked out five gallons at a time, producing Vodka offering smooth and subtle sweet finish.
Five Husbands Vodka – Five Husbands Vodka was released to recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ Community. It was first introduced at Utah’s Pride Festival, held in June each year has now become available year-round supporting the LGBTQ+ Community from January 1 - December 31 by donating $1 from every bottle back to the community. “Five Husbands” are selected each year for the label.
Underground Herbal Spirit – Ogden is famous for its Underground tunnels that lead to brothels, opium dens, and gambling…even Al Capone visited the Underground. Made with traditional amaro is a blend of 33 local and international herbs, spices, and flavors come through for a sweet, yet complex flavor experience.
About Balzac Communications and Marketing
Balzac Communications and Marketing is a PR and Marketing agency based in Sonoma, CA that helps its clients grow their business with a fresh approach to marketing and public relations strategy. Leveraging more than 30 years of marketing and public relations experience, we’ve built solutions and strategies that have saved our clients time, decrease costs, build brands, and sell products faster to key audiences. We serve multiple market segments, these include luxury beverages, travel, food, agriculture and land, and public policy and government.
If you’re interested in samples of Ogden’s Own Distillery spirits, reach out to our media team.
For more information:
Manny Garcia
Marketing and Sales Support Manager
Ogden’s Own Distillery
manny@ogdensown.com
or
Neysha Rivera Aguilar
PR + Digital Marketing
Balzac Communications & Marketing
neysha@balzac.com
Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
+1 707-255-7667
email us here