AXEL Announces New York City Bar Association Partnership

AXEL Go is a great addition to our member benefits, as data security and privacy protection have never been more important for lawyers.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXEL is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with the New York City Bar Association to offer its AXEL Go file-sharing and storage application to over 25,000 legal professional members as part of the association’s membership benefits. AXEL Go is the preferred cloud storage and file-sharing application for legal professionals concerned about file security, especially considering compliance requirements for attorneys under the American Bar Association (ABA) Rule 1.6.
— Arlene Bein, New York City Bar Association
Arlene Bein, Senior Director of Membership and Customer Relations for the New York City Bar Association, said, “AXEL Go is a great addition to our member benefits, as data security and privacy protection have never been more important for lawyers.” She added, “We are impressed with AXEL Go's ease of use and believe our members will be too."
Ben Ow, AXEL’s President, said, “We’re excited to launch our partnership with the New York City Bar Association. New data breaches and ethics opinions constantly remind attorneys that they must protect client confidence when operating their practices.” He went on to say, “AXEL Go’s file management platform helps attorneys shore up their data privacy and security gaps.”
AXEL Go is a next-generation cloud storage and file-sharing application used to collect, store and share files more privately and securely. Built with cutting-edge blockchain technology, a decentralized cloud, and the same encryption technology that government agencies and the military use to secure their most confidential files, AXEL Go aids professionals by adding barriers between their client's most sensitive files and unauthorized access from bad actors. AXEL Go also easily integrates with Microsoft Outlook and cloud-based legal practice management software Clio Manage.
Attorney-client data security is a very hot topic in New York this year with the release of the New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Professional Ethics’ Opinion 1240 related to an attorney’s smartphone contacts being considered confidential under Rule 1.6 for attorneys practicing in New York. AXEL Go is among the few applications available to legal professionals that does not access, share, or mine user contacts and data.
AXEL Go gives legal professionals full control over their data and is also a defensible and easy-to-use option to collect evidence while preserving metadata. For smaller collections and loose files, the tool eliminates the need for costly forensic examiners. Available as a mobile, desktop, or web application, AXEL Go deploys in minutes, requires minimal training, and is available to attorneys anywhere in the world. Plans start at USD 9.99 per month and range up to USD 999.99 per year, with discounts and a free trial available to members of the New York City Bar association.
About AXEL
AXEL is a technology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just like you, we are consumers of technology products and services. We created our blockchain-powered AXEL Network because we believe privacy and security of our files and data isn't a "feature" or a "value-added benefit", but a basic human right. Available to legal professionals around the world through partnerships with the ABA and other legal organizations, AXEL Go utilizes patented technology to deliver powerful file management tools and technologies, ensuring that your digital content remains private and secure, both at rest and in transit, virtually anywhere in the world.
For more information, or to sign up for a 14-day trial of AXEL Go Premium, visit www.AXELGo.app. For updates, follow AXEL on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
