House Democrats Work to Protect Americans’ Constitutional Rights; Responsibly Fund our Priorities

This week, House Democrats took critical steps to protect Americans’ constitutional rights against extreme MAGA Republicans’ far-right agenda. The House voted to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the marriage equality protections set by the Loving, Windsor, and Obergefell decisions into federal statute. The millions of LGBTQ Americans and those in interracial marriages deserve to have certainty that they will continue to have their marriages recognized under the law, no matter where they live. The House also passed the Right to Contraception Act, which would prevent anti-choice lawmakers from banning access to contraceptives and emergency contraceptives. Not only does this protect Americans’ rights to access family planning services and make their own decisions about their lives, it is in line with the will of the American people: nearly 9 in 10 Americans support access to birth control. While Republicans continue to advance extremist laws that prevent women from making decisions about their own reproductive health care and reverse the equal right to marriage, House Democrats will continue our work to protect Americans’ constitutional rights.
 
The House also passed a six-bill appropriations minibus package this week. These critical investments will help create jobs, expand economic opportunity, and support small businesses. Additionally, the minibus package includes Community Project Funding for investments in our communities that will help improve public safety, encourage economic growth, and fight poverty. Bringing back Community Project Funding was an essential tool in helping to restore Congress’ power of the purse and make sure that more funding decisions are being made by the Members who know their districts best.
 
I am also glad to see the begin the process of advancing a critical CHIPS-plus package. The House will act on this bill as soon as it is ready.  Addressing the global semiconductor shortage is crucial to tackling inflation and ensuring that America can compete with the rest of the world. By improving our domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, and funding our future, this package is critical to giving workers and small businesses the proper footing necessary to compete with our global competitors and to Make It In America.

Sincerely yours,


Steny H. Hoyer

