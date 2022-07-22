Donna Korn endorsed by The Hispanic Vote to best represent the interests of Broward’s Hispanic families

Mrs. Korn was once again endorsed to be the right choice for Broward’s growing Hispanic community.

I can’t thank enough all of the wonderful leaders at The Hispanic Vote for once again giving me their support, encouragement and their valuable endorsement” — Donna Korn

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward County Hispanic Vote endorsed Incumbent Donna Korn as their candidate to once again best represent Broward County’s Hispanic families on Broward County’s School Board as the Countywide Board Member, Seat 8.

“I can’t thank enough all of the wonderful leaders at The Hispanic Vote for once again giving me their support, encouragement and their valuable endorsement,” Korn said. Donna has long supported all of Broward’s bourgeoning Hispanic Community. “From dual language programs in 50 schools to the Silver and Gold Seals of Biliteracy offered across the District, I believe it’s my mission, and what this endorsements supports, to make sure all of our students and families have the diverse resources they need to be successful.“

This endorsement is coupled with the recent Broward County Fire Fighters’ endorsement and previous endorsements by the Broward Teachers Union, Equality Florida, the Broward Principals Assistants Association and elected leaders like Senator Rosalind Osgood.



###





DISCLAIMER

The Hispanic Vote’s mission is to inform and engage the Hispanic community to the local political process by introducing the community to our local elected officials. This gives the community an opportunity to meet the official, learn about the role and office, and how that impacts our taxes, our businesses, and our daily lives.

A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate which she has accomplished for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers