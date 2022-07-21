Shooting skills clinic planned in Blackfoot

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, in collaboration with Cedar Hills Gun Club, will be offering a range day for anyone who has graduated from a Hunter’s Education Course in Idaho or another state. Those who choose to register for the range day will be offered basic firearm handling and shooting instruction from certified Hunter Education instructors, IDFG conservation officers, and Cedar Hills Gun Club members.

The fun is scheduled to take place at Cedar Hills Gun Club outside of Blackfoot on Aug 13. Registration must be completed through Fish and Game’s website at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/253-hunting-shooting-sports. There are four two-hour time slots offered, with the first time slot starting at 8 am.

What you need to know:

A Hunter’s Education certificate number is required in order to participate.

There is no charge to register for the event. However, a credit card is required to purchase clays at the 5-stand station. Cost is $10.00 for 25 rounds.

Event participants will be using firearms provided by Fish and Game, including .22-caliber rifles and 20-gauge shotguns.

There will be a short mandatory safety refresher offered at the clubhouse before students head to the ranges.

Bring the whole family! While registrants participate in the clinic, family members are welcome to use the range complex during the event for a public use fee of $5.00 per person.

Participants can build firearm handling and shooting confidence, ask Fish and Game conservation officers those confusing regulations questions, get dialed in with your fall firearm, or just come explore all the range has to offer! This fun event is the first of a series of skills and education clinics to be offered in the upcoming months as part of Fish and Game’s Southeast Region’s Hunting University program.

The Cedar Hills Gun Club has all types of outdoor ranges and an indoor handgun and .22 air rifle range attached to the clubhouse. The outdoor ranges and indoor range are available to all club members year around, except during scheduled events. For more information on this fantastic shooting complex, or to purchase a membership please visit: https://www.cedarhillsgunclub.org/ Memberships may also be purchased during the event.

For questions regarding this fun opportunity please contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov or (208) 232-4703.

See you at the range!