Gali Jr. Charged with Attempted Murder of Anchorage Police Officer

July 21, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, 33-year-old Iese Gali Jr. was charged with attempted murder in the first degree of a police officer, assault in the first degree of a police officer, assault in the third degree of a police officer, and misconduct involving weapons in the third degree. The charges follow an incident that took place yesterday in the area of the Centennial Park Campground at around 7:52 p.m.

Following the incident, District Court Judge David Nesbett issued a warrant for Gali Jr.’s arrest, setting bail at $1,000,000 cash. Gali Jr. is in custody in connection with these charges. If convicted, Gali Jr. faces a maximum possible sentence of 99 years for the charge of attempted murder in the first degree, 20 years for the charge of assault in the first degree, and 5 years for the charges of assault in the third degree and misconduct involving weapons in the third degree.

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Gali Jr. is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Daniel Shorey is prosecuting the case and can be reached at (907) 269-6300.

