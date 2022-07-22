Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,088 in the last 365 days.

AG Derek Schmidt: Medical treatment for ectopic pregnancy, fetal demise not 'abortion' so not affected by 'Value Them Both' Amendment

KANSAS, July 22 - TOPEKA -- (July 22, 2022) - Medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies or fetal demise is not 'abortion' under Kansas law and therefore would not be affected by passage of the proposed Value Them Both constitutional amendment, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a formal legal opinion.

Schmidt's legal opinion was requested July 11 by State Rep. John Eplee, R-Atchison, who is a physician. After analyzing Kansas law, Schmidt concluded passage of the Amendment would not "affect a physician's ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or fetal demise."

A copy of Attorney General Opinion 2022-007 is available at ag.ks.gov/opinions. A copy of Rep. Eplee's letter of request is available at https://bit.ly/3yW6eHI.

You just read:

AG Derek Schmidt: Medical treatment for ectopic pregnancy, fetal demise not 'abortion' so not affected by 'Value Them Both' Amendment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.